Sometimes good R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released music every week. So R&B heads can focus on listening to all the great music that appeases the musical palette, every Friday we’ll be offering a weekly digest of the hottest R&B jams fans of the genre should hear.

This week, Ella Mai released her self-titled album executive produced by DJ Mustard, 16 songs strong. DJ Mustard also produced Mariah Carey‘s latest slow jam “With You,” as she continues her series of single releases leading up to her next album. Lastly, Ushernlinked up with Zaytoven for A which holds the lovely, and sensual R&B joint “Peace Sign.”

Ella Mai — “Sauce”

Ella Mai released her debut self-titled album today — a 16-track project featuring a cocky and catchy tune titled “Sauce” produced by DJ Mustard.

“So tell me if it gets too much,” Ella sings on the chorus. “Tell me if you bit too much / Boy, act right ’cause it’s cool if / There’s too much sauce in the food for you.”

Ella is singing herself into a successful 2018 with her sudden No. 1 hit “Boo’d Up” and now that her first studio album is out the world can get to know the British singer even more, through her music.

Usher — “Peace Sign”

Usher and Zaytoven make a great team as heard on their joint project A. “Peace Sign” is raw evidence that this collaboration was meant to be. Zaytoven going crazy on the piano while Usher maintains a true lyrical R&B aesthetic is everything and more than what was expected from a collaboration of this magnitude.

“On this side / Legs up like a peace sign,” Usher sings. “Two cups down, got her tongue-tied / Can’t wait ’til I’m inside / Beat, beat ’til the sunrise.”

A contains eight tracks blessed by Zay as well as features from Atlanta’s own Future and burgeoning rapper Gunna — both who adopt R&B form in their music. The synergy on A is explosive.

Mariah Carey — “With You”

Mariah Carey’s latest release “With You” is a great love song produced by DJ Mustard — a stark difference from her previously released single “GTFO.” This time, Mariah finds herself in love and she is not ashamed.

“Ooh, I’m in love, it’s true,” she croons. “Yeah, damn I f*cks with you / And we all make mistakes sometimes / But we muddle through.”

It’s very reminiscent of her 1997 album Honey or 2005’s The Emancipation Of MiMi. “With You” is expected to live on Mariah’s upcoming album MC5.