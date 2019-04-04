Getty Image

Beyonce has partnered with activewear company Adidas. The singer-actress-designer-legend has announced that she will be relaunching her activewear line Ivy Park with Adidas, and will also be designing other athletic apparel with the brand.

Press materials are mum about exactly what we can expect from the partnership, but along with the Ivy Park re-launch, Bey will develop “new signature footwear and apparel” for Adidas.

The deal marks Beyonce’s first venture into the sneaker world. Her apparel line, Ivy Park, first launched in 2016. Last November, Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment severed ties with partner Philip Green in the wake of sexual harassment allegations, giving the singer full ownership of Ivy Park.

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” said Beyonce in a press release. “Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.”

Adidas is one of the leading brands in global activewear sales, and of course Beyonce is one of the biggest superstars in music, with a striking eye for fashion and design. Whenever it’s released, their partnership is sure to be iconic.