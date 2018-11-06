Beyonce has officially endorsed Beto O’Rourke in his race for Texas’ Senate seat in Washington with an Instagram post stressing the importance of using one’s voice to help effect change through the vote. She posted a set of photos wearing a “Beto For Senate” cap along with a semi-lengthy caption addressing the power of the vote.

“I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice,” she wrote. We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable. Sending you all love and positivity on this happy voting day! Every vote counts. Every race matters. Everywhere.”

With her endorsement post, Beyonce joins fellow Texas resident Travis Scott in endorsing Beto O’Rourke for Senate, along with her frequent collaborator Frank Ocean. Both other artists are currently giving away tickets and merch to anyone who votes at certain locations around the city.

Meanwhile, Beyonce herself is no stranger to making political statements. Her performances from Coachella and her 2016 Super Bowl halftime show both caused massive uproars online, prompting a popular Saturday Night Live sketch and complaints to the FCC.