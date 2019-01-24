Getty Image

Towards the end of last year, there was a new (and record-breaking) trailer for the upcoming live-action The Lion King remake, and among other things, it served as a reminder of how star-studded the cast is. Just look at the photo Seth Rogen tweeted of him in the studio with castmates Billy Eichner and Donald Glover (and director Jon Favreau). Speaking of Eichner, he was a guest on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and he revealed that Glover and co-star Beyonce will perform one of the original movie’s classic songs, “Can You Feel The Love Tonight,” together in the new film.

Eichner was talking about the movie, and after Cohen asked if he had met Beyonce, Eichner said, “I have not, but I do sing with her in the movie.” He went on to say, “I play Timon, and Timon and Pumba start singing ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight,’ and then it segues into Beyonce and Donald Glover singing it.”

Elton John (and Tim Rice) wrote the song for the original 1994 movie, and it was previously reported that Beyonce and John may have worked on new original music for the remake. Whatever the case may be, there’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to the new movie, since it features, aside from the aforementioned, James Earl Jones, John Oliver, Eric Andre, Keegan-Michael Key, and others.