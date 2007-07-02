Beyonce ft. Fabolous – Get Me Bodied Remix
This song fucken suck ass.. But Fab the shit thoo!!
This shit is crazy. LOSO is dat dude
Oh sweetie….Beyonce……let this flop of an album GO, let Jigga “Get U Married” and have some little Jiggas and THEN come back with Destiney’s Child for a really good Pop album.
Fab Killed it.. thaz all there is 2 comment about… ahha
loso spit correct-like! i had to fast-fwd that Bey part (cant hear dat broad no mo man!!!)
Tha song iz Crazy!!!! Sorry you couldnt snap to it haters…lol….Loso!!
LOSO!!!My Nigga…..
My nigga LOSO on his A+ game!!!
Flop? Are we looking at the same figures?
Yea we are and she FLOPPED…u cant just look at sales..u have to look at allll the money spent on the album and see if it was a success…ANY artist/band can sale 2mil records if u spend 10mil dollars on em, but wheres the profit??
B’day=flop
From bad beats by Swizz Beats (givin her beats with just drums he used from the Young Gunz “Set it Off” and no other instruments), to BAD videos, to havin to RE-release the CD with a video for every song (if u have to re-release, you have flopped)
The CD is bad
I dont give a fuck but I know Byonce didnt flop hell no,nobody got more atention this year than her
My Fave artists in tha game! damnn this is hot i love itthe beats are crazyy
Is it jsut me or did his bars step up like 5 times in this 1 song.
LOL @ you haters calling her album a flop. Let’s compare her album sales so far to what your favorite artists are doing. Outside of Justin Bee is doing very good (-:
This song was my shit before fab and still is my shit with Fab. Beyonce flopped? Yeah ok yall niggas are buggin’ maybe in your LALA Land mind she did but she aint flop.
Dat nigga Loso back like he neva left. He gonna take b from jay
^^^ Why would Bee want the carbon copy when she’s got the REAL thing?
is this a blend or is this a real remix
I was ready to say this song was hot until the end . This shit sucks. I hated the original and I was kinda feelin this when it came on. Spizzy did his thing. I mean I heard much hotter from him but he always on point but that beat switch and that Naomi Campbell shit killed it for me. I agree and I been sayin it for a while I’m type tired of hearing her. Maybe its time for a hiatus.
B’Day=6million albums sold worldwide.
6million sold = no flop
Nice song
Good Feature
Too many haters
Beyonce is UNSTOPPABLE! All you haters need to fall back. No one can touch her! The hottest chick in the game BY FAR! Song was FIRE! LOSO was definately the icing on the cake. CRAZY!
THIS IS DAT FIRE!!! CLUB BANGER DEFINETLY…LO$O SOUNDING REAL GOOD LATELY….ONE…BK MY NI66AS….”SHE LIKE US DEM UPTOP NIGGAS FROM DA BK”…HAIR SPINNIN WIT DA DEEP WAVES…LOL IM BORED
BEYONCE ALBUM IS A FLOP IF YOU LOOK AT THE ORGINIAL HAD BEEN RELEASED BACK IN SEPTEMBER, AND SHE RE-RELEASED IT IN APRIL, IT SHOULD BE IN THE 10 MILLION MARK AS WE SPEAK, SHE HAS ONLY SOLD LIKE 2.5 MILLION, SO WHOM EVER SAID 6 MILLION? IN YOUR DREAMS GO BACK TO BILLBAORDS AND CHECK IT OUT, NO 6 MILLION “BAYBAY”. SHE CAN’T EVEN SALE OUT OF TOURS, HER TEXAS CONCERTS ARE EVEN SOLD OUT, SHE HAD TO CANCEL NEW UNION BAY BECAUSE OF TICKET SALES, NOW “BEAUTIFUL CRAP” FLOPPED, “UP GRADE U” FLOPPED, GET ME BODIED IS STALLING, SO SHE HAS NOT TOPPED THE CHARTS SINCE IRREPLACEABLE, EITHER THE ALBUM IS NOT GOOD, OR PEOPL ARE JUST PLAIN TIRED OF HER. YES, (B-DUMP) IS A FLOP WITH A RE-RELEASE. TAKE IT OR LEAVE, BUT IT IS A FLOP. WHENEVER BEYONCE AND MATTHEWS CAME BACK TO THE US AND REALIZED THE ALBUM WAS TANKING FASTER THAN BEYONCE CHANGES WARDROBE, MATTHEWS STARTING BUYING MORE OF THE CD’S TO PUT IT BACK IN THE TOP 50’S. I GUESS YALL DID NOT NOTICE THAT HUH!!! WHAT YALL FAIL TO REALIZE IS THAT HER FATHER WILL SHOVE OUT THE MONEY TO MAKE IT LOOK AS IF BEYONCE IS DOING GREAT THINGS. HE IS KNOWN FOR HIS DIRTY TRICKS IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY!! NO ONE IS HATING, JUST STATING THE FACTS!!!
YEAH B-DAY IS A FLOP, I NOTICED HER CONCERTS IN TEXAS HAS ALOT OF TICKETS AVAILABLE AND THE CONCERT IS 7/14/07, ALL OF HER TEXAS CONCERTS HAS ALOT OF TICKETS AVAILABLE, SHE SHOULD HAVE AT LEAST SOLD OUT IN HER HOME TOWN, I HEARD ABOUT HER HAVING TO CANCEL THE NEW YORK UNION BAY BECAUSE OF TICKET SALES. IF YOU TAKE A LOOK AT HER MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CONCERT, SHE HAS ADDED A SECOND DAY WHICH IS AUGUST 5TH WHEN HER AUGUST 4TH CONCERT IN MADISON SQUARE GARDEN HAS NOT EVEN COME CLOSE TO A SALE OUT, THIS IS WHAT YOU CALL GREEDY, I HEARD THAT THAT WAS A BAD MOVE BECAUSE HARDLY NONE OF HER TICKETS FOR AUGUST 4TH HAS SOLD. AT HER MEMPHIS CONCERT THERE WERE ONLY 7, 800 PEOPLE THAT ATTENDED THIS CONCERT. SO YES, SHE NEED TO GO AWAY BECAUSE SHE IS FLOPPING AT THIS POINT.
dasz mad skewl doee lmao
