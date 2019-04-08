Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Over the weekend, a rumor was started that a documentary about Beyonce’s legendary 2018 Coachella performance was coming to Netflix. Sure enough, that rumor proved true, as Netflix has shared the trailer for Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce.

The 90-second teaser shows a collage of footage, of everything from people getting their hair cut in preparation for the show, to Beyonce herself, on stage and giving the performance of a lifetime, all set to a voiceover from Maya Angelou. The trailer teases a detailed behind-the-scenes glimpse at what it was like at every stage of the performance, from coming up with the idea in the first place to executing on it. The video description describes the film, “This intimate, in-depth look at Beyoncé’s celebrated 2018 Coachella performance reveals the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement.”

Netflix teased the movie yesterday with a simple tweet, a text-free post featuring an image that just read “Homecoming” and the “April 17” release date. Fans quickly figured out that the font used in the image was the same one Beyonce used on her 2018 Coachella merchandise, and that combined with the fact that April 17 falls on the second week of Coachella this year meant that the news was all but confirmed at that point.

Homecoming begins streaming on April 17. In the meantime, watch the trailer above.