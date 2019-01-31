Getty Image

Beyonce and Jay-Z began 2019 by spreading the word about veganism: In the intro of the book The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World — which was written by Beyonce’s trainer, Marco Borges — they wrote, “We all have a responsibility to stand up for our health and the health of the planet. Let’s take this stand together. Let’s spread the truth. Let’s make this mission a movement.” Now the duo have announced The Greenprint Project, and most notably, it features a huge contest, the winner of which will get free Beyonce and Jay-Z concert tickets for life.

Officially, according to the contest rules, the prize for one winner is “access to a pair of tickets for the winner and one guest to one (1) official scheduled tour concert during each official scheduled tour by Beyonce and/or Jay-Z, in the United States, for the winner’s life, up to a maximum of thirty (30) years.” The estimated value of the prize is $12,000, and any potential festival dates are not eligible for free tickets. This applies to tickets for a Beyonce show, a Jay-Z show, or a joint concert between the two, so the winner will have some options when it comes to claiming their prize.

A “Greenprint” is described on the site as “the positive impact we can have on the world by eating plant-based meals.” Aside from the contest, the website includes info about eating more plant-based foods, and the ability to share a social media post about a certain vegan lifestyle, whether it’s full-on vegan or just having “meatless Mondays.”

Learn more about The Greenprint Project and enter the contest here.