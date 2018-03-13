Beyonce and Jay Z pay tribute to my son's godfather, Djibril Diop Mambety, whose film #ToukiBouki is shaking up the world 45 years after it was made. Some of us knew magic when we saw it. #blackworldcinema #blackartmatters pic.twitter.com/Bj9TAiIzo6 — floydwebb (@floydwebb) March 13, 2018

The soon-to-be-world-dominating “On The Run II” tour with Jay-Z and Beyonce is happening, as the pair announced a run of shows together during the latter half of this year. The rumors were swirling for a while, but when the official announcement came, it was via some artistic and striking posters (and a video) that conjured up imagery of some combination of the old American West and Easy Rider.

Some astute fans have pointed out, though, that actually, the art was inspired much more so by Touki Bouki, a 1973 Senegalese film directed by Djibril Diop Mambéty. The most obvious connection between the movie and the tour posters is Jay-Z and Beyonce riding the bike with the horned skull on the handlebars, just like in the film.