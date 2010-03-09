Beyonce Speaks On The School She Is Funding In Brooklyn

HEY ITS ME HOUSTON I KNOW YOU CAN HARDLY REMEMBER ME AND WE DRIFTED APART BUT YOUR BEST FANS COME FROM ME. I DONT KNOW WHY YOU NEVER COME SEE ME OR SHOW ME LOVE LIKE YOU DO TO YOUR EAST COAST JUMP OFF BUT ONE DAY YOU’LL REMEMBER WHERE YOU COME FROM……..
@Jbo oh I’m sorry that you dont understand that Beyonce has given and continues to give to Houston. The Knowles-Rowland community center, vehicles for St johns church and over a million dollars to the church’s programs. General Mills food drive that helped people in all 50 states and building houses and apartments for hurricane katrine victims in houston. SO whoever you are sit down cause now is not the time to throw shade. SHe can do greatness all over not just Houston.
go on bey,giving back is great
@Ashley – don’t forget they own blocks of real estate including Hadley Street the block Music World sits on. They’ve built homes for Katrina victims on those blocks. She does tons for the Children’s Hospital and Aids too which is why they honored her.
