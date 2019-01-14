Big Boi Has Been Added To The Super Bowl Halftime Show Alongside Maroon 5 And Travis Scott

01.14.19 37 mins ago

Getty Image

Historically, the Super Bowl halftime show has been a coveted gig. Legends like Prince, U2, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, and others have all played the primetime slot, but this year in Atlanta, artists aren’t exactly scrambling at the opportunity. Rihanna reportedly turned down the performance this year in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, while Cardi B may have also refused for the same reason. Whatever the case, the NFL did manage to lock down Maroon 5, one of the most commercially successful rock/pop bands of this millennium, as well as Travis Scott, who was responsible for the perhaps the biggest song and album of 2018. Now the NFL has announced another addition to the lineup: Atlanta native Big Boi will be joining Maroon 5 and Scott.

The NFL’s announcement also said that the show “will feature a slate of guest artists” and feature “the broadest range of musical genres ever seen on the Super Bowl stage,” so it’s possible this means that there will be other guests aside from those two. Maybe (although probably not) that will include SpongeBob Squarepants: After show creator Stephen Hillenburg died towards the end of 2018, a fan started a petition to have a song from the show performed during halftime, and it got over a million signatures.

TOPICS#Super Bowl
TAGSBig Boimaroon 5SUPER BOWLTravis Scott

