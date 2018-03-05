Getty Image

Big K.R.I.T. fought for his his independence primarily so he could drop music entirely on his terms. He did just that with his 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time album, and is still reaping the benefits. The funky, soulful double-disc was one of the highlights of 2017 that may not have gotten its full appreciation from fans due to its fourth quarter release. Just in case y’all forgot how powerful the album was, K.R.I.T. was the latest performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, and he showed off bigtime skills. He started off the 16-minute set with the soulful “Mixed Messages,” which sounds just as impeccable live as the recorded version. He also performed “Keep The Devil Off,” which was one of the first singles for the album.

The live performance was dedicated to his grandmother. “I have to feel like my grandmother was my first mix engineer,” he said before pulling out a tape recorder with he and his cousin singing Donell Jones’ “Where I Wanna Be.” K.R.I.T. has to be in his ideal spot now, as he effectively rewrote his legacy and was able to drop an album unencumbered by major label demands or standards. The small performance was a preview of the tour he has planned with fellow Southern artist Cyhi The Prynce. The two unheralded lyricists are set to tour the entire country this Spring, performing songs from 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time and Cyhi’s No Dope On Sundays. Until then, check out K.R.I.T.’s performance here.