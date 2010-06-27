Big Meech Comments On Rick Ross’, “B.M.F.” Track

“I LUV THE RICKROSS SONG! I HEARD IT & THAT NIG WENT HARD 4 ME SO LET HIM KNOW I APPRECIATE IT”
-Big Meech(6/24) via DJ Drama
Looks like Big Meech wasn’t going at Rick Ross on, Young Jeezy’s, “B.M.F.”
“I LUV THE RICKROSS SONG! I HEARD IT & THAT NIG WENT HARD 4 ME SO LET HIM KNOW I APPRECIATE IT”
-Big Meech(6/24) via DJ Drama
Looks like Big Meech wasn’t going at Rick Ross on, Young Jeezy’s, “B.M.F.”
okay maybe c.os are ok
fuk you up there u suckas big meech is no g
g-tan a bitch, wtf is a G then nigga?? if meech aint one then aint no such thang as a G…read the history on BMF b4 u talk fuck boy…and where all them bitch niggas at who thought meech was gettin at ross on that other track? told u niggas he was talkin bout niggas who thought him and jeezy wasnt cool no more…u young niggas gon have the game completely fucked up in about 10 years!! aint gon b no gangstas left and being a G gon stand for being Gay cause that shit is gon b cool too in a few years fuckin wit these young suburban but love to talk gangsta shit on the net ass niggas….smdh
“that nig went hard 4 me” wow haha
i am a g
“I LUV THE RICKROSS SONG!” ” THAT NIG WENT HARD 4 ME”
PAUSE(Riley Freeman Voice) NIGGA YOU GAAAAAAY you suppose to say no homo
GAY ASS NIGGUAAHH
thats wassup… That Ross song is crazy! I cant see how nobody, that likes hardcore rap, could hate that song.
SMH…Thanks Big Meech. Thanks for co-signing William’s Imaginary drug selling lifestyle. Only person who believes William sold Kilos is William(he is Delusional).
….did he really say that?? drama does have a spotted history..
that bs , meech dont know or care for drama since jeezy not down with drama , and drama put out tapes with gucci mane dissing meech. i call bs, unless i her his voice like i did on that jeezy track
that bs , meech don’t know or care for drama since jeezy not down with drama , and drama put out tapes with gucci mane dissing meech. i call bs, unless i her his voice like i did on that jeezy track
lol @ people still frontin.
Just get over that c.o. shit. If you don’t understand that underground lifestyle, don’t comment on it.
^exactly^ most importantly, the nigga is SHACKLED & GONE. Who cares wat he said…
Fucc Officer Rawse the Fraud!!! Yall lames on here trying to defend that fraud who don’t even know the OGs like Larry Hoover or Big Meech! Yeah he know OF them but he don’t know them and they don’t know him outside of his fraudulent rap music! Jeezy is Official cuhz! Big Meech is on the song to let you lames know whoes the Official and whoes not! Officer Rawse the Fraud can’t get Larry Hoover nor Meech on his songs to speak for him cuz hes the Fraud! Its cool to like whoever you choose that ur right as a individual but seperate the Real(Jeezy) from the Fake(Officer Rawse)…Crip^ECC*
Rick Ross did go the fuck in on that song, but that comment doesnt sound real.
Man fuck this nigga. Why should i give a fuck what he thinks. Hope he stays in jail.
HELLO ROSS HATERS GET A LIFE AND STOP HATING ON OTHERS. YOU COMPUTER GEEKS WERE GIVEN TO MUCH POWER WHEN YOU’LL COMPUTERS WERE TURNED ON. GO GET THAT NEW ROSS I KNOW I AM AND I’M VERY FAR FROM BEING A FRAUD. I FUCKS WITH ROSS IT’S JUST A PREFERENCE, HEY I’M CUBAN AND HIS RAPS RELATE TO YA BOY (HMM).
RealTalk says:
g-tan a bitch, wtf is a G then nigga?? if meech aint one then aint no such thang as a G…read the history on BMF b4 u talk fuck boy…and where all them bitch niggas at who thought meech was gettin at ross on that other track? told u niggas he was talkin bout niggas who thought him and jeezy wasnt cool no more…u young niggas gon have the game completely fucked up in about 10 years!! aint gon b no gangstas left and being a G gon stand for being Gay cause that shit is gon b cool too in a few years fuckin wit these young suburban but love to talk gangsta shit on the net ass niggas….smdh
—————
Good, fuck being gangster, they commit crimes.
RealTalk says:
g-tan a bitch, wtf is a G then nigga?? if meech aint one then aint no such thang as a G…read the history on BMF b4 u talk fuck boy…and where all them bitch niggas at who thought meech was gettin at ross on that other track? told u niggas he was talkin bout niggas who thought him and jeezy wasnt cool no more…u young niggas gon have the game completely fucked up in about 10 years!! aint gon b no gangstas left and being a G gon stand for being Gay cause that shit is gon b cool too in a few years fuckin wit these young suburban but love to talk gangsta shit on the net ass niggas….smdh
—————
Good, fuck being gangster, they commit crimes. We are trying to grow as a society.
HE SAYIN ROSS WENT HARD FOR HIM CAUSE THE EXPOSURE BIG MEECH GOT IN THE SONG U DYCKHEADS. A REAL MAN SHOULDNT HAVE TO SAY NO HOMO – JADAKISS