Big Sean Said Making Music Felt Like ‘A Burden’ Before He Worked On His Mental Health In 2018

03.25.19 36 mins ago

View this post on Instagram

my thoughts 1/3 🗣

A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on

Big Sean had an eventful 2017, releasing his I Decided mixtape in February and his collaborative Metro Boomin album, Double Or Nothing, in December. He was noticeably absent from the hip-hop landscape in 2018, though. He had no major releases, and he only made featured appearances on a handful of songs. Well, today (March 25) is the rapper’s 31st birthday, and he took some time to reflect on the past year of his life: In a series of three Instagram videos, he explained that for a lot of 2018, he was focused on his mental health and finding “clarity.”

View this post on Instagram

my thoughts (2/3) 🗣 CLARITY

A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on

View this post on Instagram

my thoughts (3/3) 🗣 UNCONDITIONAL LOVE

A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on

He said that on his birthday last year, “it was good for me but it was wild for me too, because I felt like something wasn’t all the way connecting with my energy. I’m big on energy. And I wasn’t feeling like myself, I couldn’t figure out why.” He said that he has dealt with anxiety and depression since his teenage years, but in 2018, he started seeing a therapist. That process helped him find “clarity,” and helped him find happiness sourced from within himself.

As far as music goes, he’s feeling great about it, saying, “Then I started getting back to making the music, and it started being fun again. I’m making the best music of my life. […] It feels good to be back at a higher level.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Big Sean
TAGSBig Sean
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 1 hour ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP