Big Sean had an eventful 2017, releasing his I Decided mixtape in February and his collaborative Metro Boomin album, Double Or Nothing, in December. He was noticeably absent from the hip-hop landscape in 2018, though. He had no major releases, and he only made featured appearances on a handful of songs. Well, today (March 25) is the rapper’s 31st birthday, and he took some time to reflect on the past year of his life: In a series of three Instagram videos, he explained that for a lot of 2018, he was focused on his mental health and finding “clarity.”

He said that on his birthday last year, “it was good for me but it was wild for me too, because I felt like something wasn’t all the way connecting with my energy. I’m big on energy. And I wasn’t feeling like myself, I couldn’t figure out why.” He said that he has dealt with anxiety and depression since his teenage years, but in 2018, he started seeing a therapist. That process helped him find “clarity,” and helped him find happiness sourced from within himself.

As far as music goes, he’s feeling great about it, saying, “Then I started getting back to making the music, and it started being fun again. I’m making the best music of my life. […] It feels good to be back at a higher level.”