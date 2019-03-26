Getty Image

It looks like Big Sean is really back. After taking a year off to work on his mental health, the GOOD Music rapper popped up on Instagram TV to share some new music with his fans after being conspicuously absent from his label’s summer 2018 musical bonanza. The song he shared is produced by Key Wane and Amaire Johnson, featuring Wane’s trademark bright pianos and rattling snares as Sean vents on a number of subjects, from his feelings of abandonment and betrayal to his business ventures and even a reference to long-buried Nigerian heritage. Check it out below.

Sean kept a low profile throughout 2018, only showing up on a few singles from collaborators like Halsey and Mike Will, as he largely avoided the limelight shone on GOOD Music artists in the wake of Kanye West’s pro-Trump tweets, which caused a number artists including Big Sean to distance themselves from the outspoken producer. He even went so far as to postpone his Unfriendly Reminder tour, stating that his creativity at the time was through the roof.

Unfortunately, it seems that at some point during the process, making music began to feel like more of a burden than a release for Sean, sending him to therapy for anxiety and depression. It looks like the treatment helped, because he looks and sounds refreshed, saying that making music feels fun again and teasing in his Instagram profile’s bio, simply, “2019.” It looks like he’ll have a project out sooner or later this year and from the sound of the preview he shared, he’s got a lot more to say.