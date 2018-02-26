Big Sean Is Postponing His Upcoming Tour Because His Creative Process Is So Intense Right Now

02.26.18 2 weeks ago

It’s almost spring, which means festival and tour season is about to be in full swing. Music fans all over are hoping to see their favorite acts such as Smashing Pumpkins, Post Malone and 21 Savage perform – but there’s one big name that won’t be touring just yet: Detroit’s own Big Sean. A post was made on the official site for Orlando’s CFE Arena noting that his April 12th Unfriendly Reminder tour appearance in Orlando has been postponed. Orlando is the first stop on the tour in which Big Sean asked his fans to pick his set list. For now, though, they won’t have any songs to pick from.

It’s not all bad, though. Everything is going fine for Big Sean. In fact, his creative process is going so good that he doesn’t want to leave the studio. The arena posted a message from Big Sean on the site which notes, “I’ve been in a deep creative space and decided I need to stay focused in the studio.” He added that, “I’ve learned in life you have to follow your intuition — I hope you do the same. Thank you for your continued love and support. It means the world to me. Trust, we are working on something special for you all.” Hopefull, people who bought tickets will understand and look forward to his next album, which we’re sure will have a tour of its own.

