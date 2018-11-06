Vince Staples: “Can I copy your homework?”

Green Day: “Yeah just make sure you change it up a bit” pic.twitter.com/cdggBBIFn9 — meko (@schwackinit) November 1, 2018

Vince Staples released his new album, FM!, with little advance warning last week. When he initially announced it on Instagram, he wrote that it’s a “very special project dedicated to [his] biggest fan and supporter since day one.” The photo he posted is a childhood photo of himself, so perhaps he meant it’s about his upbringing and the music he grew up on in Long Beach. If that’s the case, California group Green Day was likely a big part of that, which makes sense considering that the FM! art bears a tremendous resemblance to the iconic album cover of Green Day’s 1994 record Dookie.

Some people have noticed this similarity, and among those are Green Day leader Billie Joe Armstrong, who is appreciative of the apparent homage. Armstrong posted both album covers on Instagram and gave Staples a co-sign, captioning his post, “I love this.”

Staples is already working on his next release… or rather, releases. He recently said that he is sitting on four albums’ worth of material, and that his next album is expected to be released in January, quickly followed by another one in June.

FM! is out now via Def Jam. Get it here