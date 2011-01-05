Blake Griffin Will Be In The NBA Dunk Contest (Highlights)

Blake Griffin will be in the 2011 NBA Dunk contest, above players talk about his dunks during the season. I’m not sure how good he will do since he is a power dunker with highlights coming from dunking on people. Blake will go against, Brandon Jennings, JaVale McGee and Serge Ibaka.
Check below for Blake Griffin at McDonald’s dunk contest in 2007.
WTF YALL MEAN YOU DONT KNOW HOW GOOD HELL DO SINCE HES A “POWER” DUNKER…WE CAN TELL WHO DOESNT FOLLOW BASKETBALL…THE MAN KILLED IN THE MCDONALDS ALL AMERICAN DUNK CONTEST AND IM SURE HELL DO IT AGAIN…ITS THE NBA,BUT SHIT ITS JUST DUNKING…HE BE AIGHT
If only lebron had the balls this guy has