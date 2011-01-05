Blake Griffin Will Be In The NBA Dunk Contest (Highlights)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Blake Griffin will be in the 2011 NBA Dunk contest, above players talk about his dunks during the season. I’m not sure how good he will do since he is a power dunker with highlights coming from dunking on people. Blake will go against, Brandon Jennings, JaVale McGee and Serge Ibaka.

Check below for Blake Griffin at McDonald’s dunk contest in 2007.

