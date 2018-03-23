BlocBoy JB’s Winning Streak Continues With 21 Savage-Featuring “Rover” Remix

03.23.18 1 hour ago

BlocBoy JB’s profile continues to rise after he featured Drake, to the world’s surprise, in “Look Alive.” Today, the Memphis rap newcomer features 21 Savage in a new version of his song “Rover.”

Behind the scenes, 21 has been using his fame for good with his Leading By Example Foundation. (A financial literacy campaign named after his own hit “Bank Account” gifts teens $1,000 each to start their personal bank accounts.) But in “Rover 2.0,” to quote his earlier projects, the Atlanta street rap superstar reverts back to Slaughter King mode. “N—-s with that Instagram, I’m at your doorstep / Pump blew him in the kitchen from that doorstep / Bitch we bring that big smoke, I’m talking horse breaths,” 21 raps, as he also keeps up with BlocBoy JB’s percussive flow.

The point of “Rover 2.0” is to build anticipation for BlocBoy JB’s upcoming project Simi, his first since the breakout success of “Look Alive,” as his team recently told Complex. Now that this remix is finally out, BlocBoy JB may finally release the accompanying video for “Rover 2.0.” Before even the song’s release, he and 21 filmed that visual in Atlanta several weeks ago (see below). The video shoot was complete with Range Rovers — BlocBoy’s vehicle of choice for his stickup kid raps, according to the song itself.

