Getty Image

Memphis’ Fox news affiliate (not to be confused with Fox News) reports that Memphis rapper Blocboy JB has been arrested and charged with a reel of crimes, including convicted felon in possession of a handgun, speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of controlled substance (marijuana). Blocboy, whose government name is James Baker, was scheduled to perform at the FedEx Stage when he was detained by Shelby County deputies at the rapper’s home in the area as part of a multi-agency investigation. Authorities say over 20 people were detained.

BlocBoy’s lawyer, Murray Wells, said that the rapper was not the raid’s intended target, he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. “They weren’t looking for him, and there was no warrant for him personally,” he explained. They may have been looking for other suspects on the premises.” However, it likely doesn’t help his case that he was previously arrested this year for similar charges. In February, Blocboy turned himself in for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft. Blocboy, who broke out as an artist last year thanks to a timely Drake co-sign, hasn’t been able to capitalize on the momentum generated by his famous “shoot” dance, despite taking Epic Games, creator of the popular Fortnite online shooter, to court for using the dance he coined without his permission. These arrests have further stalled that momentum, leaving fans hoping that the onetime buzzing rapper can bounce back and pay off on the promise he flashed last year.