It’s been said plenty now, but Mac Miller made a lot of friends in the music world before he passed away. There’s evidence of that on his final album, Swimming, in all the collaborators on the record. There are no credited features, but people who contributed to the record include Snoop Dogg, John Mayer, Flying Lotus, J. Cole, and Blood Orange (real name Dev Hynes). The latter has now decided to pay tribute to Miller on a newly released remix of “Smoke,” the original version of which is the closing track of his 2018 album Negro Swan.

He dropped the new version of the song last night, and it features the lyric, “I couldn’t even prepare for the loss / What could I do but cry / RIP my boy Mac.”

It’s been a big 24 hours for Blood Orange: Aside from this remix, he was also the musical guest on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show, where he gave a funky, soulful, full-band performance of “Charcoal Baby,” another highlight from Negro Swan.

Listen to the remix of “Smoke” and watch Blood Orange’s The Tonight Show performance of “Charcoal Baby” above. Find our review of Negro Swan here.

Negro Swan is out now via Domino. Get it here.