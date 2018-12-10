“Next Up” rapper Blueface has been collecting high-profile co-signs left and right. First, Drake and Boi-1da reached out to collaborate with the fast-rising Angeleno whose viral success has turned his name into a highly contentious buzzword online. Now, another artist whose fame has caused controversy among hip-hop fans seems to have linked up with Blueface: Lil Uzi Vert.

“Got one on the way,” reads the caption on the photo Blueface posted to his Instagram which features him and Uzi linked up somewhere that looks like backstage at a concert. With the co-signs piling on and shows selling out, it’s clearly only a matter of time before Blueface becomes a household name. The pairing between the two is sure to be controversial; Blueface has been repeatedly criticized for his unconventional (but not all that unusual) flow, which has been the primary draw for many of his young fans. Meanwhile, Uzi Vert is also a lightning rod for humbugs, as the “XO Tour Lif3” rapper’s punk-rock aesthetic and carefree demeanor have set rap purists’ teeth on edge since he topped the Billboard charts with Migos on “Bad and Boujee” last year.

Putting the two together on a track will likely fly in the face of established rap standards, but that’s not always a bad thing. Shaking things up can inject fresh energy into the scene, which can inspire even more experimentation, helping it to grow and evolve. If nothing else, attaching his name to well-known artists can help Blueface blow up even faster than he has been.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.