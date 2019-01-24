Blueface has been bubbling underground for some time as his social media and Youtube-driven presence has slowly filtered out into the mainstream with co-signs from big-name collaborators like Drake and YG, and now he finally has a certified hit to his name. According to Billboard, Blueface has officially scored his first appearance on the charts with his single “Thotiana,” released in June of last year. The song made its debut on the Hot 100 at no. 75. Although the video has disappeared from the Worldstar Hip-Hop Youtube page, you can still check out a stream of the song below.

The additional plays that put “Thotiana” over the top likely came from Blueface’s behind-the-scenes Instagram post from the remix video shoot featuring YG. The bump in streams — up to 10.4 million — also contributed to a jump on the Billboard 200 albums chart for his debut mixtape, Famous Cryp, which went up from no. 162 to no. 108. Blueface skeptics may still criticize his off-kilter flow, but there’s no denying that something about it has drawn plenty of attention — and that many curious listeners seem to like what they hear.

With his huge and growing social media following and an influx of new listeners coming from his high-profile collaborations, Blueface’s claim to being the “Next Big Thing” is looking more realistic all the time.