Getty Image

Blueface told us all he was the “Next Big Thing” and now he has the chart success to prove it. As Billboard reports, the publication’s latest edition of its charts includes an addition likely to excite Blueface’s fans and infuriate others. His viral hit “Thotiana,” which landed just outside the top 10 on the Hot 100 chart last week, jumped four spots to hit No. 9 this week, earning him his first-ever top 10 Hot 100 hit. Now, the only questions that remain are how long he can stay there and whether or not he can do it again.

Considering that his viral recognition has led to real-world acknowledgements at BET’s 2019 Social Awards and spots on high-profile tours with other rising stars like Lil Baby and City Girls, it seems as though it may only be a matter of time before he answers them. For now, he appears to be flying high thanks to a plethora of remixes of his popular track, from official ones featuring YG and Cardi B, to unofficial ones from Nicki Minaj, Soulja Boy, and Tyga, as well as a devil-may-care attitude to the derisive memes floating around, which he says only contribute to his notoriety — and his pocketbook. As long as he can stay out of serious trouble, it looks like the lane is wide open for the taking in 2019, which may just turn out to be the year of Blueface.