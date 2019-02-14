‘Thotiana’ Is Officially Blueface’s First Top 20 Hit

Blueface is still here. After bursting into the public consciousness in the fall with his offbeat rhymes and his ridiculous boasts, the California rapper and his breakout hit “Thotiana” only seem to be growing in popularity. The song recently entered its fourth week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and on Tuesday, it climbed to number 20, its highest position to date. “Thotiana” is the 22-year-old’s first song to crack the Top 20.

The song’s prolonged lifespan is in part due to it having become somewhat of a meme online. For his part, Blueface seems happy to keep the party going. In late January, he released a remixed version of his hit featuring a new guest verse from fellow Los Angeles artist YG. He is now expected to release yet another remix of the song with woman-of-the-moment Cardi B.

Things seem to be going well for the young rapper. As we reported last month, Blueface became the first artist signed to Birdman’s new Cash Money West venture in December. He recently took to Instagram to show off a new Porsche that he apparently received as a gift from the label. We are also still awaiting his rumored potential collaboration with Drake. With his current momentum, it seems it’s only a matter of time.