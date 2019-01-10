Blueface continues to rack up high-profile co-signs from veteran rappers as his star rises behind his promise to become the “Next Big Thing.” The latest might be the most intriguing yet, as Blueface linked up with LA area neighbor YG to shoot a video for a remix of his viral hit “Thotiana.” He posted a preview with some behind-the-scenes footage to his Instagram, which you can check out below.

YG does plenty to certify Blueface’s credibility, both as a rapper and as a true representative of Los Angeles’ longstanding gang culture. As a prominent member of Compton’s Treetop Pirus Blood set, YG was quick to denounce “fellow” Blood member Tekashi 69 throughout 2018 as an imposter, perpetrating a non-existent affiliation for internet clout and viral fame. By co-signing Blueface, he not only verifies that Blueface is about that life, he also puts his own rap clout behind a rapper that many have criticized for his unusual flow — a critique YG is quite familiar with himself.

Meanwhile, with further co-signs from the likes of Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, and more, Blueface’s proile is steadily rising as he becomes one of the industry’s hottest commodities as well as a fan favorite. With songs like “Bleed It” gaining traction and this “Thotiana” remix in the pipeline, he’s all set to blow up huge in 2019.

Check out the original “Thotiana” video below.