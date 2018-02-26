🚨 BLURRY VISION 🚨

In general, it feels like music festivals are going through a bit of a rough patch, but of course, there are some cool outliers. There’s a female-driven fest, a festival coming to the Cayman Islands, and now, there’s a new event that’s perfect for hip-hop heads.

Goldenvoice, the folks behind Coachella, just announced the Blurry Vision Festival, and the two-day event, which goes down in Oakland on May 12th and 13th, has a pretty loaded lineup. The first day is set to feature performances from SZA, Brockhampton, Majid Jordan, Isaiah Rashad, Roy Woods, Smino, Joji, Clairo, Trinidad Cardona, and Caleon Fox. Day two is also pretty sweet, as taking the stage will be Migos, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxlwedge’s joint project), DVSN, Alina Baraz, Kamaiyah, Sango, Xavier Omar, Rejjie Snow, Healy, and Temporex.

Goldenvoice’s Ellen Lu says of the event, “We’re excited to expand Goldenvoice’s reach and anchor our presence in the Bay Area. It’s our passion to book and produce memorable live music experiences, and we’re proud to announce Blurry Vision as a celebration of the current music landscape in hip-hop and R&B.”

Tickets go on sale on March 2nd at 10 a.m. PT. Check out the poster above, and learn more about the event on its website.