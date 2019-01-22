Compton rapper Boogie confirmed that his long-awaited Eminem collaboration, now titled “Rainy Days,” will appear on his Shady Records debut Everything Is For Sale when he posted the album’s cover and tracklist to his Instagram. The tracklist also contains features from Boogie’s LVRN labelmate 6lack and Dreamville’s JID.
The album itself is pretty “long-awaited” as well. Boogie’s last album, Thirst 48 Part II, came out in October of 2016. Since then, Boogie signed to Eminem’s Shady Records and has slipped out a series of buzz-raising singles and freestyles to spur anticipation for his Shady Records debut. “Self Destruction” and “Silent Ride” have both become playlist fixtures, while the lyricism displayed in his most recent Sway In The Morning freestyle put his newest fans on notice that he can keep up with the best — including his label boss.
Bro this shit is really happening ..y’all know how many nights i cried over this? To many man all them nights in the studio where it felt like I was getting nowhere..I hate venting like this but bro I’m so proud of myself and the people around me so fuck it .if u got a dream KEEP GOING NIGGAZ #EverythingsForSale FRIDAY pre save link in bio
“Rainy Days,” which was initially rumored to have been a scrapped track from the Bodied film soundtrack, was teased by Boogie on Twitter in a now-deleted tweet seemingly confirming the existence of the mystery track and its eventual release to Everything Is For Sale. Boogie later announced the title of the upcoming album in a separate post lamenting the current status of Boogie’s bank account.
Everything Is For Sale is due January 25.
