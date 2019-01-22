Getty Image

Compton rapper Boogie confirmed that his long-awaited Eminem collaboration, now titled “Rainy Days,” will appear on his Shady Records debut Everything Is For Sale when he posted the album’s cover and tracklist to his Instagram. The tracklist also contains features from Boogie’s LVRN labelmate 6lack and Dreamville’s JID.

The album itself is pretty “long-awaited” as well. Boogie’s last album, Thirst 48 Part II, came out in October of 2016. Since then, Boogie signed to Eminem’s Shady Records and has slipped out a series of buzz-raising singles and freestyles to spur anticipation for his Shady Records debut. “Self Destruction” and “Silent Ride” have both become playlist fixtures, while the lyricism displayed in his most recent Sway In The Morning freestyle put his newest fans on notice that he can keep up with the best — including his label boss.

“Rainy Days,” which was initially rumored to have been a scrapped track from the Bodied film soundtrack, was teased by Boogie on Twitter in a now-deleted tweet seemingly confirming the existence of the mystery track and its eventual release to Everything Is For Sale. Boogie later announced the title of the upcoming album in a separate post lamenting the current status of Boogie’s bank account.

Everything Is For Sale is due January 25.