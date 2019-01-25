Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Boogie’s debut Shady Records release Everything’s For Sale has been hotly anticipated for a number of reasons, one of them being that he confirmed earlier this month that it would feature a collaboration with Eminem. The album came out today, and sure enough, it includes “Rainy Days” featuring the Shady Records boss.

The aggressive track features the two talking about where they’ve been and where they are now. In one particularly clever lyric, Boogie addresses his Compton upbringing will giving a nod to Eminem: “I come from a place where the shit can get shady / My chances was slim.” Meanwhile, Eminem used his verse to go after critics of his recent output: “I left my legacy hurt? F*ckin’ absurd / Like a shepherd havin’ sex with his sheep, f*ck what you heard.”

Eminem shared a post about the album on Twitter and wrote, “I’m really excited to share my friend [Boogie’s] debut album on [Shady Records]. He’s got melodies for days and the skills to go with it!” Boogie also shared a video of him and some friends celebrating the release of Everything’s For Sale and wrote, “It’s honestly no words I can type to describe this moment bro ..like n***a I really just dropped my 1st album!”

Listen to “Rainy Days” above.

Everything’s For Sale is out now via Shady Records. Get it here.