For years, the Compton Rapper Boogie has been bubbling just below the mainstream. After a series of well-received mixtapes culminating in 2016’s Thirst 48 Pt II, he signed with Eminem’s Shady Records imprint. Since then, he’s released a string of promising singles including 2017’s “Came Up” and last year’s “Self Destruction” and featured on fellow Compton-native Buddy’s “4 The Record.”

Now, the 29-year-old is gearing up to release Everything For Sale his first album with Shady Records and Interscope. Ahead of the album’s release, Boogie premiered a short film live on Youtube Wednesday morning.

Written by Gina Gammell and directed by Gammell, Riley Keough, and Malcolm Washington, Everything For Sale the film is a hazy, magical realist portrait of life in Boogie’s hometown — Compton, California. It opens on the rapper reclining as a group of friends pass a blunt around a smokey room. Boogie raps about the feelings of self-doubt and second-guessing that a promising, but plateaued music career can induce, “We tired of hearing you pour out your heart about how in struggle and at war… aint you tired of telling it? / ain’t you tired of being irrelevant?”

Over the course of 20-minutes, we are swept from photoshoot sets, to blood-stained street corners, to vibrant backyard barbecues. It’s as if Boogie is showing us the rotating backdrop to his life.

Everything For Sale will be available Friday January 25. Check out the film out above.