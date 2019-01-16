Getty Image

Many traditional music festivals boast gigantic lineups, but Maryland’s Broccoli City is a different type of event in that it is also a conference, meaning that it has a more intimate music bill. That said, Broccoli City, which takes place on April 26 and 27 at FedEx Field, is still bringing out a strong lineup this year: The slate of 2019 performers was just announced, and it’s headlined by Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne. Elsewhere on the poster are 6lack, Ella Mai, Lil Baby, Teyana Taylor, Wizkid, Gunna, City Girls, and YBN Cordae. Beyond that, featured speakers include Quality Control Music chief operating officer Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Motown president and Capitol Music Group executive vice president Ethiopia Habtermariam, and others.

The festival, which is entering its seventh year, is still a growing event, but it is evolving quickly. Last year, Broccoli City teamed up with Live Nation Urban to offer headlining performances from Cardi B, Migos, and Miguel, and to expand its attendance to over 35,000 people. This is also the first year the fest will be held at FedEx Field, which has a capacity of 82,000 and is the home of the NFL’s Washington Redskins.

🥦 Broccoli City Weekend 2019 Lineup 🥦

💡 2-Day Conference 🎶 All Night Block Party 🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏾‍♀️ 5K & Fitness Day 🎡 Broccoli City Festival Tix on sale Friday 1/18 @ 10am EST

——

🌐 @ https://t.co/HIsjYoO9ki #BCWeekend2019 pic.twitter.com/hSYgZu92oM — Broccoli City (@BroccoliCity) January 16, 2019

Broccoli City founder Brandon McEachern told Billboard, “Our top priority is making sure that as we continue to grow and evolve, we remain accessible to our community. […] Our consumers deserve the opportunity to go to a conference and learn from Bozoma Saint John then turn up with Childish Gambino at the festival; and our goal has always been to make sure that we’re meeting consumers where they are, providing an incredible experience and doing it in a way that doesn’t box anyone out.”

Check out the Broccoli City lineup poster above, and learn more about the event at the Broccoli City website.