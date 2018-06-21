Brockhampton Perform A New Song On ‘The Tonight Show’ And Share The Title Of Their Next Album

06.21.18 2 hours ago

Over the past month or so, it’s been an uncertain time in the Brockhampton camp. Group co-founder Ameer Vann was accused of being “emotionally manipulative and mentally abusive” by singer-songwriter Rhett Rowan during their relationship, which led to Vann being kicked out of the group and to Brockhampton canceling upcoming tour dates. Kevin Abstract also said that their upcoming album Puppy might be delayed. However, the group was the musical guest on The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (their late night television debut), and their appearance cleared some things up.

First, Fallon broke some news about their upcoming album while introducing them, saying that the upcoming Brockhampton album is called The Best Years Of Our Lives. It’s not yet clear if that’s a different album than Puppy, or if it’s a completely different project. Whatever the case, it appears that that is what’s coming up next from the group, and they performed a new song from the record, called “Tonya.” Sitting in a semi-circle in front of a video of themselves on the beach (and joined by Jazmine Sullivan, serpentwithfeet, and Ryan Beatty), they performed the song, which begins as a soulful piano ballad before transitioning into a more percussive hip-hop track.

Watch Brockhampton perform “Tonya” above.

TAGSbrockhamptonThe Best Years Of Our LivesTonya

