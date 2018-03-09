When Bruno Mars won the Album Of The Year Grammy Award at this year’s ceremony, many people were disappointed in the outcome. Not only did the Recording Academy voters miss a prime opportunity to finally highlight hip-hop and bring the awards show out of the dark ages, but the historical context that underpinned the decision struck a nerve with an audience that has seen many of its brightest stars dimmed by the Academy’s regular failure to recognize their greatness in their time.
The Grapevine recently held a round-table debate to question Bruno Mars’ status as a possible appropriator of Black culture and whether that affects the legitimacy of his win. However when a clip from the above video (cued up to the quote in question) hit Twitter courtesy of user @hannahmburrell with the caption “this is why i hate bruno mars @seren_sensei says it all,” the social media service lit up with a larger debate.
While some users find it just another case of sour grapes from bitter “haters” — and the term “hate” is actually used in the video by Seren Sensei — some find legitimacy in the self-published author’s argument. She actually does make several salient points — the most striking of which is that funk-rock pioneer Prince never won at the height of his popularity.
While Purple Rain was a genre-shifting album whose significance and influence is still felt to this day — just check out Janelle Monae’s most recent music videos for proof — Bruno’s 24K Magic was viewed by some as sort of “Black music karaoke,” where he wore his influences on his sleeve, but didn’t advance the genres he aped or create anything truly unique and original.
While I’d argue that to do so is a tall order for any artist, I can see where Seren is coming from. Yes, 24K is packed with bops, but very little of the album stands apart on its own in terms of the ’80s soul and New Jack swing when removed from the “revivalist” context in which they were released. Then again, very little New Jack or ’80s soul stood apart from any of the rest of it during the actual ’80s, so that might be a little nitpicky, to say the least.
Meanwhile, Bruno did do plenty to update the sounds, although he did mine other avenues of Black music like trap rap, acting as more of a curator than an outright creator. Still, it didn’t seem like anyone else was doing it before he came along, and there’s no denying the immense popularity of his songs — or the renewed attention he brought to the Black creators he openly credited for their influence in his work.
I agree that 24K Magic is basically black karaoke…….he used to mix older styles with newer styles (Locked out of Heaven is a fantastic song that somehow sounds like it’s from 2010 and 1982 at the same time), but the new album was just an exercise in how precisely he could mimic sounds from bygone eras, with each song targeting one sound. The title track is the only song I listened to more than once.
Obviously cultural politics are difficult to navigate, and cultural appropriation can be a frustrating and destructive force.
In this case, i think it is tough because there is a lot of hyperbole and speculation regarding “why” Bruno is so popular, and why others aren’t. Networking and timing really matter in the art world, and while his “ambiguous” heritage may be a contributing factor, its disingenuous to imply that he made it over other Black artists because of his race, full stop. When the woman repeats “facts” over and over while a panelist implies that literally the only reason he is successful is because of his race, we kinda lose the argument. Its not a quantifiable or valid talking point because it is straight up speculation.
It also gets into this scary gatekeeping realm where some of these panelists seem to want to restrict certain artists from certain genres and music based on their race and heritage. From a purely historical and cultural context, that mindset seems to be mostly based in bigotry and exclusion. As long as the host keeps repeating “its not fair, its not fair”, the entire point of the discussion gets sidestepped.
And finally, the panelist with the Orioles shirt opens up her argument with ” I will bake a cake when Bruno Mars dies”. That sort of perspective has no place in the context of discussion about art, and at the very least devalues anything of worth she might have had to contribute.
Why can’t talent just stand on its own and be appreciated?
My black ass remains unrankled. The man just worships at the alter of Michael.
As a bisexual handicapped Puerto Rican, I am very outraged.
“Then again, very little New Jack or ’80s soul stood apart from any of the rest of it during the actual ’80s, so that might be a little nitpicky, to say the least.”
*Rubbing my eyes and rereading this ten times and still realizing I did not misread it*
Imagine how much of an asshole we’d think somebody was if they said Darius Rucker was appropriating culture for singing country music. Pop culture and culture are different things.
It’s that Aussie fucker Keith urban that’s appropriating country music and taking jobs away from hard working American country panderers…musicians!
Representation is so important. That’s why articles like this are so utterly banal. Google it for fuck sake.