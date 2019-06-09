Bushwick Bill Is Still Alive And In The Hospital Despite Initial Reports Of His Death

06.09.19 5 mins ago

Getty Image

Reports surfaced early Sunday that legendary rapper Richard “Bushwick Bill” Shaw of Getto Boys had passed at age 52. Since then, Shaw’s son has confirmed that the reports were incorrect. The rapper is still alive and currently battling stage four pancreatic cancer in the hospital.

Shaw’s son posted an update midday Sunday on his father’s official Instagram page. “My dad IS NOT dead, he’s still alive and fighting for his life,” his son wrote. “He needs your continued prayers and support.” The rapper’s son expressed his disappointment in Shaw’s friends for believing the news. “There is no Geto Boys without Bushwick Bill.”

TMZ and fellow Geto Boys member Scarface initially reported that Shaw had passed away. However, TMZ later updated their original story, reporting that a representative of Shaw’s said he was “still alive and fighting cancer” in the hospital. His family and friends are by his side. Scarface’s Instagram post announcing Shaw’s death has since been deleted.

Last February, Shaw was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. Since then, the iconic rapper has been in and out of the hospital for chemotherapy treatments and a case of pneumonia. The rapper was planning a Geto Boys reunion tour with fellow members Scarface and Willy D. According to TMZ, the reunion tour plans fell through when Shaw felt the promoters were exploiting his cancer diagnosis.

Around The Web

TAGSBushwick Billgeto boys
