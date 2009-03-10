Busta Rhymes ft. Various Artists – March 9th (Biggie Tribute)

Busta Rhymes,Maino,Red Cafe,Uncle Murda,Sheek Louch,Styles P,Lil Cease & M.O.P.-March 9th
Props to the producer of the beat, Dready, for sending the track.
Busta Rhymes,Maino,Red Cafe,Uncle Murda,Sheek Louch,Styles P,Lil Cease & M.O.P.-March 9th
Props to the producer of the beat, Dready, for sending the track.
hot hot hot.
biggie, you were a GOOD rapper; you only had 2 albums, and only one of em was very good, the other one average. the only reason why they call you king of new york is becuz you were the most popular rapper when you were around; popularity dont mean you’re the BEST neither, sorry dude !!! nas was better than you when he was around, pac was better than you. yeah you were top 5 or whatever when you were around but hip hop is straight without you; you sold your soul to the devil when you signed to PUFF; you’d be an RnB rapper if you were alive right now cuz Puff woulda fucked you up the ass with his corn-ass metrosexual raps. I could already call what direction you were going in on Life after death; half of those tracks were soft as hell.
sorry biggie, you were good but people hype you up for no reason; you’re not on m top 5 cuz you simply didn’t hit hard enuff like dat son.
Pac=true legend
nas=true legend
jay-z=true legend
eminem=true legend
Rakim=true legend
wu-tang=true legends
Biggie= Good rapper
^^^ ur a cockhead!!!
lol
To ‘Vigorous’…..
dude, I respect your honesty. If time stopped March 9th 1997 there would be cause to claim Biggie was the best ever, purely based on the fact that he had so much strong material and was only two albums deep. At that point he had developed his flow to match all MCs and could cover all types of concepts and subject mattterl to a high standard-storytelling, concept songs, romance songs, street joints, party joint etc. Unlimited potential. Based on that we should all agree he is NO DOUBT a legend of rap and music in general.
He may not be the best that ever did it but still in the short time he was in the game he influenced so many rappers and still does to this day. Why? Because he is a pioneer…a legend.
So ‘vigorous’, as much as I applaud your honesty, I think you could have worded your opinion more respectably and maybe considered what you was saying a little more.
R.I.P. B.I.G.
who the fuck do you dick heads think you are dis nigga talking bout em is legend , nigga when em get merk the fuck out in em streets of N.Y. or L.A.
and they still bump hit shit 12 years later and celebrate a nigga like he was still alive today then you could claim a motherfucka is legend , shit nigga take 2 just for that written mistake
i agree with your list vigorous… but as far as BIG being a “good rapper”… i think you need to listen to “I Got A Story To Tell” one more time… or maybe “Warning”… perhaps “Notorious Thugs” … fuck that.. i’ve never heard a wack Biggie Song… therefore he is a great.
I respect the tribute song, much Respect to Biggie, one of the best, but I think Busta could have gotten a better line up for this track, not bad though.
vigorous ur a cockhead.. i agree wit the dude below yu.. jus respect what he did man and jus keep ur opinion to urself becuase the dude died and what he did when alive was special
Damn… talk about NYC unity… New York needs to make music more like this. This one of the best tracks out this year just cuz of the unity factor alone. Not to mention its a hot song. RIP BIGGIE!!
Vigorous you seriously need to go to your sink, and drink the first thing you find underneath it.
Ready to Die
Life After Death
Born Again
got damn u dont know a damn thing about hip hop
I HONESTLY AGREE WITH “VIGOROUS” 100%….BIGGIE WAS A GOOD MABEY GREAT RAPPER LYRICALLY…BUT HOW CAN U REALLY PUT HIM ABOVE A GUY LIKE PAC,JAY-Z,EMINEM, OR NAS…THE ARTIST THAT I JUST NAMED ALL HAVE MORE THAN JUST “TWO” LEGENDARY ALBUMS YA DIGG, BIGGIE ONLY HAD 2 ALBUMS SO HE’S NOT EVEN IN THE SAME BALL PARK!… HE DOES NOT HAVE ENOUGH HITZ TO COMPETE WIT A 2 PAC OR JAY Z…DEATH MAY HAVE BEEN THE CAUSE OF THAT FACT BUT STILL…IT IS A FACT! PAC IZ THE GREATEST!
Yo honestly i cant lie i fucks wit BIG and all his hits but really are we SERIOUS We all know that the greatest rapper of all time died on September 13th 1996, this weak azz Busta just hatin cuz PAC never fucked wit his sorry azz, and he holdin it down for BK. Makaveli da Don. Oh yea the second greatest rapper is still livin, and he bout to drop an album called Blueprint 3
if you like sean kingston..check out the next upcoming reggae pop star
[www.youtube.com]
IMMA KEEP IT SIMPLE FOR ALL U LAMES WHO POSTED ABOVE ME WHO ARE EITHER TOO YOUNG TO REMEMBER OR ARE ARE JUST A BUNCH OF FAD FOLLOWING PUSSIES….LISTEN CAREFULLY….YOU LISTENING????….OK….B I G G I E S M A L L S I S T H E G R E A T E S T
R A P P E R O F A L L T I M E FUCK YOUR OPINION….FACTS ARE FACTS…. RIP CHRIS WALLACE THE BLACK FRANK WRIGHT WE CELEBRATIN HIS LIFE AND YALL TRYNNA DOWNPLAY HIM AND SHIT FUCK YALL EAT A DICK.
B.I.G. 4EVA
The Notorious B.I.G. is the greatest to ever bless a mic, without him, damn I dont even kno..fuck all the haters, B.I.G. is still #1 to this day R.I.P my nigga
homie r u shittin me vigorous u obviously dont kno shit u fuckin idiot it aint about how many tracks he laid down its wuts he spit on those tracks… deff more lyrical then pac n if u ask any 1 of them rappers u named mabe besides rakim since he was round be4 big, them niggas would tell u that that niga big would straight shit on em lyrically