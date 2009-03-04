Cam’Ron Apologizes To Juelz Santana

Cam’ron stated earlier that Juelz Santana was starting to drink sizzurp and Cam wasn’t cool with that. Juelz Santana says that had nothing to do with them not talking.
VIDEO: Juelz Santana’s 26th Birthday Party (Includes Performances)
I USED TO GET IT IN OHIO
smh
this dude’s all over the place… keepin it consistant though!
that cookin up track is straight crack, cam and jr both been killin it
cam is done…..
^^^ @ 5- I doubt that… he setting the stage for this album and all the videos he bout to hit us with. And all this DipSet mumbo jumbo keeps getting talk’d about because Jones and Santana suck now and the public want to see them back together, as the complete Diplomats. They’ll work this mess out and put together an album soon… mock my words… ^^^
That’s not an apology.
Camron admitted that he didn’t feel any sort of way when Jimmy and Juelz hit the stage with 50…? lol yeah ok…this is after he made the diss record…and responded to 50 by saying..”this ain’t no label curtis/you fucking with family”…how tight the family is that Jenny Jones sides with 50 and Juelz sides with 50..??.no matter what happens..under any circumstances whether beef or no beef..whether rap or not rap…what Jimmy and Juelz did to cam is called being D-IS-L-O-Y-A-L!!!…
For any fan to sit here and say no – is the equivalent of saying Rick James died of natural causes (shout out to Buddens lol) or saying the fundamentals of the economy today 3.4.2009 are strong..same non-sense.
Let’s remember that Camron is the rapper..Camron is the one we bought CDs for…Camron is the one that was in fact debatable as being better than Mase – in Mases’ prime. Camron is the one who sold 1 million under Rocafella…and put all of their names on the map…Camron was the one that made hits for years..and set Harlem trends (although some we didn’ tlike eg. pink shirts to your ankles)…Camron was the one that bodied both Memphis Bleek and Beanie Sigel on that song back in 2003 or so…Camron was the one that made you say man fuck that Jay-Z dude and BK I’m from Harlem…where we stare at your chick snatch her and ask you what now? lol…Not Jimmy, not Juelz…Camron was the one the showed Jimmy how to put words together…so that the listener (us) can make sense out of them …although he still can’t rap to save his own life.
I know Jenny Jones made ‘Ballin’ courtesy of Max B…and Santana had the whole “whistle” song…but that’s it..that’s all they had…then Jenny comes with this “nanana” and we’re like wtf?? and is getting played by funk flex…like is 50 in da club or Jay-Z’s put your hands up…
Could you imagine just imagine if Camron when Jay-Z put that Ballin song out before Kingdom Come came out..would of sided with Jay-Z…? Everyone would of called Cam disloyal…so what’s the diff..between this situation. Plus Jenny Jones..is american pie…right now…really feeling him self. What Cam needs to do is put this whole shit in proper perspective…Jimmy go back to being my hype man..while I make hit records…Juelz you’ll be my sidekick…and that’s how we’re (the fans) used to seeing dipset….because realistically if Cam really wanted to…he can disturb Jenny’s career with an Ether or Takeover type record…and then Jenny Jones is a wrap…before he’s album in hit the shelves.
Peace and Love.
preach on fam
No need to apologize Killa, Juelz is a dookie smoothie and so is Jimita Jones