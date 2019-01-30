Getty Image

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj may have been at odds for most of 2018, but the BET Awards show is set to put the pugnacious pair on the same stage at its accompanying BET Experience at LA Live — sort of. Billboard reports that both stars will headline Staples Center concerts at the 2019 BET Experience, just on different nights.

The June 21 concert will feature Minaj, Bri Steves, Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, and Trippie Redd, while the June 22 show will feature Cardi, City Girls, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, and Migos. The BET Experience weekend will run from June 21 to June 23, the night of the BET Awards. VIP tickets for the BET Experience go on sale today at 2pm EST, while general admission will go up Friday, February 1. More performers will be announced at a later date.

Considering how contentious the relationship between the two headliners has been, it seems like a smart idea to book both despite Cardi’s misgivings about the beef being bad for business, because it draws attention to the event overall. Meanwhile, booking them on separate nights creates another level of competition between the two (and possibly avoiding any more shoe-throwing incidents). While neither has openly acknowledged the other in months, it wouldn’t be surprising if they used these two shows to stoke further subliminal shots at each other to claim supremacy in their ongoing duel for the hearts of hip-hop fans. Fortunately for us, we can love both equally.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.