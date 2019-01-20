Getty Image

Cardi B has been all over the internet this week following a political rant the rapper posted to Instagram. The rant quickly went viral and became the source of inspiration for countless posters during Saturday’s various Women’s Marches across the country.

But not everyone was thrilled about Cardi adding to the political discourse. Fox News contributor and conservative political pot-stirrer Tomi Lahren shot back at Cardi B on twitter over her political comments early Sunday. Following an anti-Trump tweet from Cardi B, Lahren replied, “Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys! #MAGA2020”

Cardi B didn’t let Lahren’s comments go unnoticed. Cardi replied with “Leave me alone I will dog walk you.”