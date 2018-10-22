Listen To Cardi B Whisper In Your Ear In Her New ASMR Video

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Cardi B isn’t somebody who is often described as quiet. She’s known for her vibrant and often loud personality, both on her songs and in her media appearances, so much so that Fran Drescher thinks Cardi would be perfect to play the daughter of her high-decibel character in a potential reboot of The Nanny. It’s sort of surprising, then, to hear her whispering in a new ASMR video.

Then again, Cardi B seems open to trying a lot of things, so it’s actually not that much of a shock that she participated in W Magazine‘s series of videos in which they get celebrities to make ASMR videos. If you’re not familiar, ASMR is short for “autonomous sensory meridian response,” and ASMR videos typically feature a speaker making gentle noises into a microphone (or microphones, for a stronger stereo effect) with their mouth and/or other objects. So that’s just what Cardi does in the 13-minute video, in which she proves that she really knows her way around ASMR by making the sorts of noises usually found in those clips.

“I love ASMR,” Cardi whispers as she rubs the two microphones with her fingers. “My husband thinks it’s very strange and weird that I watch ASMR every single day to go to bed.”

Watch Cardi say things softly in the video above.