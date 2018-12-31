Cardi B Commented On The ‘Rude, Disrespectful’ Australian Paparazzi That Her Publicist Threatened To Slap

12.31.18 1 hour ago

It seems Cardi B can’t go anywhere without a notable performance being marred with the reality of her separation from her husband Offset. Weeks ago, Offset interrupted her closing set at Rolling Loud with a cake and flowers in a show of spectacle. This weekend, her entry into an Australia airport (to play a New Year’s Eve show in Perth) was marked by demanding paparazzi who told her “it’s our rules, not your’s buddy,” before railing at her further by opining “no wonder your husband left ya” after she refused a picture. Cardi’s publicist went off on the camera person and threatened to smack her for her invasion of privacy.

After the incident, Cardi gave her side of the story. In an Instagram Live session, she states that she was no fan of the paparazzi telling her she had to abide by their arbitrary rules. “What is your rules? What are you talking about? Like, my n—a, do I look like a little f–king slave to you?” she pondered. She also talked about the woman who evoked her fractured marriage to Offset, who she called “rude and disrespectful.” Cardi also noted that the woman had enough gall for that comment, but “acted like she was so scared, like a victim” when her publicist “got in her face.”

Hopefully, the rest of her stay in Australia is more hospitable.

Around The Web

TAGSCardi B

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.26.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP