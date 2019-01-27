Getty Image

Cardi B was the first female musician to perform on stage at the Adult Video News (AVN) Awards Saturday night (January 26) in Las Vegas. The awards show is commonly referred to as the “Oscars of Porn.”

Cardi B was supported on stage by back-up dancers sporting blue lingerie and stilettos. She performed her popular songs “Bickenhead” and “She Bad” off her debut album Invasion of Privacy.

Before taking the stage, Cardi B previewed her outfits on Instagram, along with the caption, “Blue or Green? AVN awards inspire me tonight!”

In another photo, the rapper wrote, “AVN awards….. I’m a little pornstar today 😩well I’m a pornstar whenever you want me to be.”

Watch the performance below via TMZ:

Towards the end of her performance, Cardi B jokingly announced to the crowd, “I’m so excited for these awards … more than the Grammys. I don’t know why.”

“We are beyond thrilled to be welcoming Cardi B to perform at the 2019 AVN Awards,” said the AVN president, Tony Rios. “Our audience is in for a treat with her performance. For the first time in more than three decades, we will have an all-female cast—our co-hosts, our comedian and our musical guest.”

Cardi B is also set to perform at this year’s Grammy Awards Show taking place February 10th. Both her album Invasion of Privacy and hit single, “I Like It” are nominated for a Grammy award.