Watch Cardi B Feature In A New Remix Of Blueface’s ‘Thotiana’

02.16.19 1 hour ago

Cardi B added some hot new verses to a remix of Blueface’s “Thotiana.” In an accompanying music video released Saturday, Cardi B sports a revealing red paisley rhinestoned cowboy get up. The video debuts just over a week after it was teased on social media.

“Take him back to the crib and push him on the sofa/ Have his breath smelling like p***y and mimosas,” Cardi raps over Blueface’s beat.

Watch the new video for “Thotiana Remix” featuring Cardi B.

Cardi’s remix follows several other artists’ remixes. YG previously remixed the song and released a music video alongside the remix. Nicki Minaj gave her own version of a freestyle over Blueface’s track which she named, “Bust Down Barbiana.” Many believed Nicki made some jabs at Cardi B in her verses. “You look like Nicki now/Still you tackyana/To keep it 100, bitch you wackyana,” rapped Nicki. Cardi seemingly clapped back in her own version. “I ain’t got no time for no subliminals/After a while, b****h bein’ petty just means you miserable.”

Watch the video for YG’s remix of “Thotiana.”

Both videos were directed by the prolific Cole Bennett, of Lyrical Lemonade.

Blueface is gearing up to head out on tour next month with Lil Baby and City Girls. “Thotiana” is Blueface’s first Billboard Top 20 hit.

Around The Web

TAGSBluefaceCardi B

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 1 day ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 4 days ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 4 days ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 5 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP