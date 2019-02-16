Watch Cardi B Feature In A New Remix Of Blueface’s ‘Thotiana’

Cardi B added some hot new verses to a remix of Blueface’s “Thotiana.” In an accompanying music video released Saturday, Cardi B sports a revealing red paisley rhinestoned cowboy get up. The video debuts just over a week after it was teased on social media.

Blueface got Cardi B for his “Thotiana” remix. 🔥 Is he the hottest rapper out? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qWvZQ5TmWi — REAL 92.3 LA (@Real923LA) February 6, 2019

“Take him back to the crib and push him on the sofa/ Have his breath smelling like p***y and mimosas,” Cardi raps over Blueface’s beat.

Watch the new video for “Thotiana Remix” featuring Cardi B.

Cardi’s remix follows several other artists’ remixes. YG previously remixed the song and released a music video alongside the remix. Nicki Minaj gave her own version of a freestyle over Blueface’s track which she named, “Bust Down Barbiana.” Many believed Nicki made some jabs at Cardi B in her verses. “You look like Nicki now/Still you tackyana/To keep it 100, bitch you wackyana,” rapped Nicki. Cardi seemingly clapped back in her own version. “I ain’t got no time for no subliminals/After a while, b****h bein’ petty just means you miserable.”

Watch the video for YG’s remix of “Thotiana.”



Both videos were directed by the prolific Cole Bennett, of Lyrical Lemonade.

Blueface is gearing up to head out on tour next month with Lil Baby and City Girls. “Thotiana” is Blueface’s first Billboard Top 20 hit.