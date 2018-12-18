Watch Cardi B Crash A Seniors Dance Class During Her Hilarious ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Segment

12.18.18 24 mins ago

Last week, The Late Late Show shared a brief teaser of Cardi B’s segment of Carpool Karaoke, and it was apparent just from those few seconds that it was going to be a fun episode. In just the teaser, she loudly gave words of encouragement to school kids out the window and tried to parallel park, knocking down a few traffic pylons in the process. Well, the full segment aired last night, and it delivered.

Cardi came out of the gate hot, opening her window and rapping “Bodak Yellow” to other drivers who either somehow didn’t recognize her or didn’t have the bandwidth for shenanigans during their commute. Also it turns out that her message to the young students wasn’t as selfless as the preview made it seem, as she hilariously took the opportunity to plug her music, saying, “Listen to your mom or you won’t be getting no Christmas gifts. Get my single, go tell your moms to buy my new single, ‘Money.'”

These segments usually feature Corden and his guest doing something outside of the confines of a car as well. This time around, they decided to help Cardi find a new audience by interrupting a dance class at a senior center and performing there. Cardi B is an electric personality, so of course her Carpool Karaoke appearance was hilarious.

Watch Cardi B’s episode of Carpool Karaoke above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Corden#The Late Late Show
TAGSCardi Bcarpool karaokejames cordenTHE LATE LATE SHOWThe Late Late Show With James Corden

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.17.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.17.18 24 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.10.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP