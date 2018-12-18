Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last week, The Late Late Show shared a brief teaser of Cardi B’s segment of Carpool Karaoke, and it was apparent just from those few seconds that it was going to be a fun episode. In just the teaser, she loudly gave words of encouragement to school kids out the window and tried to parallel park, knocking down a few traffic pylons in the process. Well, the full segment aired last night, and it delivered.

Cardi came out of the gate hot, opening her window and rapping “Bodak Yellow” to other drivers who either somehow didn’t recognize her or didn’t have the bandwidth for shenanigans during their commute. Also it turns out that her message to the young students wasn’t as selfless as the preview made it seem, as she hilariously took the opportunity to plug her music, saying, “Listen to your mom or you won’t be getting no Christmas gifts. Get my single, go tell your moms to buy my new single, ‘Money.'”

These segments usually feature Corden and his guest doing something outside of the confines of a car as well. This time around, they decided to help Cardi find a new audience by interrupting a dance class at a senior center and performing there. Cardi B is an electric personality, so of course her Carpool Karaoke appearance was hilarious.

Watch Cardi B’s episode of Carpool Karaoke above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.