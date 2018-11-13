Getty Image

Cardi B and Chance The Rapper have already shown strong working chemistry this year on the sunny single “Best Life” from her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy and they’re already hard at work on their next collaboration, which involves a different medium from their usual one. Netflix announced today that Cardi and Chance, along with T.I., would be hosting its first-ever weekly musical competition show, Rhythm + Flow.

Produced by John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co., Rhythm + Flow will be a ten-part talent search-style show focusing, of course, on hip-hop, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline news. It’s set to premiere in fall of 2019, with auditions beginning this year in the judges’ hometowns of Atlanta, Chicago, and New York. Guest judges from each city will also sit on the panel, drawn from established talent from each location.

Cardi and T.I. are no strangers to reality TV; both have been involved in shows like Love & Hip-Hop: New York and T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which chronicled Cardi’s relationship issues and T.I.’s marriage. However, this is the first time each of the three rappers has judged a competition show. Chance’s big experience in front of the camera was the camp horror comedy, Slice, which is available now on streaming services including Youtube, Google Play, and Amazon Prime.