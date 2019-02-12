Getty Image

It appears Cardi B has deactivated her Instagram. On Sunday night, the 26-year-old became the first woman to win Best Rap Album at the Grammys. On Monday, Cardi posted a series of videos reflecting on her win and addressing naysayers who believed she was undeserving of the honor. The rapper spent most of the clips defending her incredible work ethic and detailing the difficulties of recording her debut album Invasion of Privacy while managing high expectations and dealing with an unexpected pregnancy. She also posted a clip showcasing the bruises on her legs that she sustained while rehearsing for her performance at Sunday night’s ceremony.

However, following all this, Cardi’s Instagram account was promptly deactivated. The reason for her disabling the account has yet to be confirmed, but in all likelihood, the rapper is taking a well-earned hiatus from the public eye.

Response to Cardi’s historic win has not been all negative. On Monday, J. Cole — who received no nominations for his platinum-selling album KOD — tweeted, “Seeing Cardi b win a Grammy make me feel like I won.” Support also came from Chance The Rapper, who commented on one of Cardi’s posts prior to her deactivation, writing, “[your award] is overly deserved, the album was front-to-back hits. It would be inconceivable not to honor u last night.”