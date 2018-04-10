Cardi B Charms As Jimmy Fallon’s Guest Host On ‘The Tonight Show’

04.10.18 1 min ago

Cardi B may have saved her biggest late night announcement for Saturday Night Live, appearing for her “Bodak Yellow/Bartier Cardi” medley complete with a hidden, burgeoning baby bump, but she certainly spared more than enough of her signature energy for her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Baby bump Bardi made her second appearance of the weekend to guest co-host the popular late night show after her initial visit made waves as a show-stealing fan favorite a few months ago, and her actual hosting did not disappoint.

The “Be Careful” rapper joined her gracious host for a hilarious take on his nightly monologue, joking that “I’m the first late night co-host that isn’t a white guy,” and palled around with Fallon in a game called Box of Lies before taking the stage to perform “Money Bag” from her smash hit debut album.

Cardi’s 2018 is starting off just as big as her whole 2017 run with the release of her hotly anticipated debut album, Invasion Of Privacy dominating conversation online and now the announcement that she and Offset are expecting, yet she insists that motherhood won’t slow her down. The fiery rapper refuses to let a single opportunity pass her by, signing a movie deal earlier this year for an undisclosed role in an upcoming comedy and with her hosting gig proving her charisma extends to pretty much anything she tries, it looks like she’ll be maintaining her momentum, baby bump or no.

