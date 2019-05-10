Getty Image

TMZ reports that Cardi B’s newest run with Fashion Nova outsold her first, making over $1 million in its first day of availability and nearly selling out — despite Fashion Nova producing five times more product after the first line sold out within minutes.

At the launch party for the newest line, Cardi B performed alongside Blueface, YG, and Lil Nas X for a crowd that included Fashion Nova’s lineup of Instagram luminaries, Cardi’s hip-hop peers, Drake’s dad, and former NBA star Lamar Odom. Fortunately, reports of drama were kept to a minimum after her last launch party included a drink-throwing incident between rappers Iggy Azalea and Bhad Bhabie, the viral upstart whose “catch me outside” catchphrase proved to be a philosophy she lives by.

Cardi has a busy year ahead of her after a 2018 that included the release of her Grammy-winning debut album, beef with ostensible rival Nicki Minaj, the birth of her daughter with Offset, rumors of relationship tumult with Offset, and performances at just about every major event and festival in the 12-month span. This year, she’s got her Hollywood debut lined up, as well as a potential nationwide tour with 2019’s breakout female rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The wins keep rolling in for Cardi, and if the sales of her Fashion Nova line are any indication, the remainder of her highlight endeavors for the year are definitely going in that column as well.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.