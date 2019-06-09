Cardi B Gives A Sneak Peak At Her ‘Hustlers’ Movie Character ‘Diamond’

Getty Image

Cardi B is taking the entertainment industry by storm. The “Press” rapper is not only headlining a summer tour, but she’s also filming a new movie: The star-studded Hustlers, based on the 2015 viral The Cut article, which chronicled a business savvy group of former strip club employees who gamed their wealthy Wall Street clients. Cardi B gave fans a first look at the skimpy costume for her character, Diamond the stripper, on Instagram.

“Y’all ready for DIAMOND to come to a theater near you this fall ?” the caption reads. Cardi B sports a revealing hot pink and blue body suit over flesh-colored fish nets. Her outfit is completed by silver heals that have long straps fastened just below her derriere.

Cardi B is no stranger to the stripper profession. Before she got her start in music, she made a living as a dancer. The rapper has been vocal about society’s treatment of strippers, stating last year that everyone should “respect all type[s] of woman,” including doctors, lawyers, and “video vixens.”

The movie features a big-named cast. Some of Cardi B’s fellow cast members include Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Usher, and Lizzo.

Hustlers is coming to theaters on September 13th.