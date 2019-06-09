Cardi B Gives A Sneak Peak At Her ‘Hustlers’ Movie Character ‘Diamond’

06.09.19 4 hours ago

Getty Image

Cardi B is taking the entertainment industry by storm. The “Press” rapper is not only headlining a summer tour, but she’s also filming a new movie: The star-studded Hustlers, based on the 2015 viral The Cut article, which chronicled a business savvy group of former strip club employees who gamed their wealthy Wall Street clients. Cardi B gave fans a first look at the skimpy costume for her character, Diamond the stripper, on Instagram.

“Y’all ready for DIAMOND to come to a theater near you this fall ?” the caption reads. Cardi B sports a revealing hot pink and blue body suit over flesh-colored fish nets. Her outfit is completed by silver heals that have long straps fastened just below her derriere.

Cardi B is no stranger to the stripper profession. Before she got her start in music, she made a living as a dancer. The rapper has been vocal about society’s treatment of strippers, stating last year that everyone should “respect all type[s] of woman,” including doctors, lawyers, and “video vixens.”

The movie features a big-named cast. Some of Cardi B’s fellow cast members include Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Usher, and Lizzo.

Hustlers is coming to theaters on September 13th.

Around The Web

TAGSCardi BhustlersHustlers Movie
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.03.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.28.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP