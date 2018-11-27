Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Cardi B‘s “I Like It” may already be an international hit due to its multi-lingual lyrics and Latin boogaloo-sampling backing track, but it’s about to be even bigger now that Japan has gotten in on the act with an animated version of the video that turns Cardi into an adorable cartoon caricature for a Japan-only edition of the hit song.

This version of the video is only 90 seconds long to accommodate Cardi’s verse and a few repeats of the catchy chorus, but it’s stuffed practically to the brim with hilarious Japanese pop cultural references and the animated Cardi doing a pretty serviceable impression of the real one’s mannerisms. There are sumo wrestlers, Japanese businessmen cheering Cardi on as she performs karaoke, and even a smiling shiba inu, the native dog that has become something of a symbol of Japan itself. Anime Cardi, meanwhile, street races an oni, plays on a pachinko machine, and sips canned beer on a high speed train on the way to a mountain retreat. Basically, if it’s an overused anime trope you’ve seen on your Crunchyroll account, it’s in here, and with the addition of Cardi B, it’s glorious.

Cardi’s debut album featuring “I Like It,” Invasion Of Privacy, is out now via Atlantic Records.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.