Idris Elba Gave Cardi B The Kind Of Cosign Every Woman Dreams About

#Idris Elba
Hip-Hop Editor
08.01.17 2 Comments

What would you do if Idris Elba selected your song over a Rihanna hit? That’s the kind of cosign every woman dreams about, and it’s just another step that will help make Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” the hottest topic of conversation in hip-hop right now.

Cardi has become such a force lately, that that even Nicki Minaj stans are bringing beef to Cardi’s doorstep, perhaps sensing a threat to their queen’s longstanding dominance over the rap game. The rapper herself even seems surprised at how well-received the song has been after putting out singles independently for over a year, despite having received a major publication look and a major label deal within the last few months.

Speaking of co-signs, she’s received a couple of high-profile looks recently, including one from the former queen of rap, Lil Kim, but the latest one she’s received might be one of the highest profile looks she’s gotten outside of hip-hop so far.

While on campaign to promote his latest movie, an adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower, Idris Elba was asked about his second job as a DJ — specifically, which hot song he’d play at a party, with the choices of DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” and Cardi’s “Bodak Yellow.” Although DJ Idris had some caveats (Times Square, between 1 and 2 AM), he picked “Bodak” hands down with no hesitation. Of course Cardi was only too happy to share on both Twitter and Instagram, adding “I’m so proud of myself! Idris Elba, thank you!!!” Now that even A-list actors are name-checking Cardi in interviews, it looks like Cardi’s star will only continue rising.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Idris Elba
TAGSCardi BIDRIS ELBA

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 15 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 5 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 7 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP