Nothing Brought People Together In 2018 Like A Cardi B Song

Getty Images/Uproxx Studio

Cardi B’s “I Like It” appeared on our critics poll songs list at No. 7 and Invasion Of Privacy was No. 5 on the albums list. Check out the songs poll here and read our thoughts on the song and her current impact on culture.

There’s no better example of how much people love Cardi B than seeing her fellow New Yorkers belting “Bodak Yellow” in the middle of a crowded train station in December 2017. Working adults with sh*t to do took a break from their travels to scream Cardi’s Billboard No. 1 hit at the top of their lungs. Every utterance of “these expensive bottoms, these is bloody shoes” seemed to be rhymed that much harder, showing how much her fans identified with her triumph — if not her assertive mic persona.

If the Bronx rhymer had reached Billboard top 10 relevance with only that Kodak Black-inspired track before tapering off into more modest success, she would have reason to be proud of her moment of victory. But right after “Bodak,” she became the moment. Not only did “Bodak Yellow” go No. 1, “No Limit” with G-Eazy caught fire. Then, her “Motorsport” collaboration with husband Offset’s Migos and now-rival Nicki Minaj skrrted into the Billboard top 10 as well. It was clear during Cardi’s history-making 4th quarter of 2017 that she was going to stick around in the game, and anticipation for her debut album hit an upsurge.

It’s an understatement to say that Invasion Of Privacy delivered. If you choose not to believe our poll, consider the fans who engendered the following metrics: The album reached the top of Billboard in its first week and eventually went double platinum off the strength of 202.6 million streams — the largest streaming week ever for a debut album. Fans helped fuel “Bodak Yellow’s” rise as a veritable viral challenge, but Invasion Of Privacy couldn’t have reached that wide mass of listeners unless the music actually had mass appeal.

Esteemed critic Jon Pareles recently noted in The New York Times that “social media is pushing [the pop celebrity spectacle] to become continuous, intimate and hyperactive on multiple fronts.” Cardi gained notoriety by showcasing her endearing “raunchy cousin” personality in viral clips from the strip club, and she’s maintained it in part by letting the public nestle intimately into her private life during makeup-free, in-bed live sessions about whatever’s on her mind from Offset’s infidelity and motherhood to taxes.